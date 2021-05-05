Sunday Chidzambwa says he is considering coming back to football management just over a year after retiring from the dugout.

The 69-year old announced his retirement in March 2020, ending his 35-year career in coaching.

Speaking to The Herald, the legendary gaffer said he is still feeling fit and inspired, and is now looking at plunging into coaching again.

“I am still fit, l can even play a boozers match. I am looking forward to getting back into coaching soon,” he said.

Chidzambwa’s last job as a football coach was with the national team, but he resigned in August 2019 following a fallout with the Zifa executive.

He also worked with Dynamos and had stints in South Africa, taking charge of Free State Stars and Black Leopards.

His best accomplishments include taking the Warriors to the Afcon on two occasions, winning four of the country’s six COSAFA Cup trophies and guiding the Glamour Boys to their only CAF Champions League final.

Commenting on the success, Chidzambwa said his dedication helped him in a big way.

“I think it is destiny, I chose football, I am passionate about the game, and I thank God for all the achievements,’’ he added.