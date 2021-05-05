The South African Football Association has appointed Hugo Broos as the new coach of Bafana Bafana.

Broos is replacing Molefi Ntseki, who was sacked more than a month ago for failing to qualify for the Afcon 2021.

The Belgian signed a five-year-contract and will have his first competitive assessment against neighbours Zimbabwe in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

BREAKING: @SAFA_net CEO has announced Hugo Broos as the new Bafana Bafana coach 🇿🇦 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) May 5, 2021

The match will be played in Harare, just days before Bafana clash against Ghana in the matchday two.

The appointment puts an end to speculation on the post after several coaches were linked to it. These include Benni McCarthy who, at one point, led the race but could not agree on certain contract terms.

Meanwhile, the sacked-Ntseki will take a different role in the new technical.