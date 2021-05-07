Bulawayo Chiefs have unveiled their latest kits with a new in-house brand, Amakhosi Wear.

Chiefs announced the brand this week to shift away from the UK-based Leyburn Sports.

They have unveiled the Amakhosi Wear branded home and away kit, as well as their 3rd kit, traveling and training uniforms.

The home jersey has a dark grey solid front with some discontinued lime green stripes and sleeves.

The away jersey also has a solid dark grey background but with discontinued white stripes.

The two kits also bear the club’s emblem, a crown on the left side.

The alternative kit is white with some low transparent Amakhosi Wear designs on the front.