Dynamos legend Ernest Chirambadare, who is facing sodomy charges, was granted a ZW$5,000 bail after an appeal at the High Court on Thursday.

The 56-year old spent the past week in custody after allegedly sodomised a 13-year-old boy he was mentoring at his soccer academy in Mufakose.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered to surrender his passport, stay at his given address, and not to interfere with the witnesses.

Prosecutors told the court that in March 2021, Chirambadare (56), threatened to kill the plaintiff (13) if he was to bring the matter to light.

The court was also told that the former defender abused the boy, who would frequently visit the accused at his home, until he developed piles on his backside.

The matter finally came to light, the court heard, when the boy confided the situation to his uncle, who took him to the Police to report the matter.

Chirambadare will be back in court on May 13.

Related