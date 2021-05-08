Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers says he might recall some of the players, including Admiral Muskwe, from loan spells ahead of the new season.

Muskwe has been on a six-month loan at Championship side Wycombe Wanderers since January and has fared reasonably well in spite of the team’s battle with relegation.

He recently won the Goal of the Season award at the club’s end-of-year awards for his strike against Swansea last month. Fellow Leicester loanee at Wanderers Josh Knight also performed well and was named player of the season by both the fans and his team-mates.

According to Leicester Mercury newspaper, Rodgers said: “Of course we need to test one or two, but there’s going to be a few of the players that I would like to bring back here to assess and look at over these last few weeks.

“But I’m also mindful they’ve been playing long seasons, 46 games, and that will have been a real challenge for them.A lot of the boys will be finished come after the weekend, and then there will be one or two we’ll get back in to have a look at as well.”