Manchester City could seal their third English Premier League title in four years if they manage to beat Chelsea this evening.

The Citizens need a victory to reach an unassailable 83 points on the log standings.

The game comes three weeks before the two teams also meet in the Champions League final later this month.

And City coach Pep Guardiola wants to seal the domestic league triumph before he can start thinking of the Champions League.

“Always I’ve said the Premier League is the most important title,” he said.

“Financially for the club, qualification for the Champions League is the most important title, maybe, but there is no doubt what is the most important thing.

“Of course the Champions League is so special, it’s nice, but this one means consistency and many things.”

Chelsea boss believes today’s encounter will have no bearing on the Champions League final.

“I think the final in Istanbul will be pretty unique no matter the score tomorrow, no matter if we win, they win or if we draw,” he said.

TEAM NEWS

John Stones remains unavailable for Manchester City as he must complete a three-match domestic ban. Defender Eric Garcia could recover in time from a fever.

Chelsea will be missing Mateo Kovacic because of a hamstring problem while Antonio Rudiger is set to feature after coming from a facial injury last week.