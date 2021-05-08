Neymar has finally decided his future, ending speculation on where he will be playing next season.

The Brazilian striker has signed a contract extension with PSG for a further three seasons until 2025.

Speaking after signing the new deal, the 29-year old said: “I’m really pleased to continue my adventure at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’m very happy in Paris, and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club.

“These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract and I hope to win many more trophies here.”

The development puts away any talk about the possibility of the striker returning to Barcelona next season.

He joined PSG in 2017 from the La Liga side for a record transfer fee of €222 million.