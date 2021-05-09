Sergio Aguero has apologised for failing to score a penalty during Manchester City’s 2-1 loss against Chelsea on Saturday.

The striker had a chance to double his side’s lead failed to do so when he failed to properly execute his panenka kick from 12 yards after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Billy Gilmour in the box.

The penalty, which came moments after Raheem Sterling gave the hosts the lead, was easily saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The penalty miss proved costly as Marcos Alonso scored an injury time goal to secure a victory for the Blues.

City neded to win that match to lift the title but the result delayed their celebrations.

Aguero said on Twitter: “I would like to apologise to my team-mates, staff and supporters for missing the penalty. It was a bad decision and I take full responsibility.”

