Teenage Hadebe scored his second goal of the season on Saturday night to help his Yeni Malatyaspor side to a 4-0 win over Rizespor.

The Zimbabwean defender netted in the 23rd-minute to double the lead. He headed home after the keeper failed to catch a corner kick.

# it can only be God #sec goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KsEY7HyMDd — Teenage Hadebe 17 (@hadebe_teenage) May 8, 2021

The goal is Hadebe’s second after scoring his first of the season last month.

Meanwhile, the victory lifted Yeni Malatyaspor to the 13th position on the Turkish Super Lig table.