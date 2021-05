Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has been named in the Turkish Super Lig team of the week for match day 38.

The 25-year-old former Chicken Inn star scored his second goal of the current campaign, in Yeni Malatyaspor’s 4-0 demolition of Rizespor over the weekend.

For his efforts, the gangly defender finds his name in the team of the week, with a 7.9 out of 10 rating.