Highlanders have released their main squad with twenty-six players for the upcoming Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021 season.

Bosso, along with sponsors Sanctuary Insurance Company, unveiled their men over the weekend at a function held in Bulawayo.

Among the new faces in the team are Toto Banda, Andrew Tandi, Pritchard Mpelele and Joel Ngodzo who returned to the club after a stint in Zambia.

The new season is expected to start on May 15 as a six-week cluster competition before the full campaign roars into life on 17 July.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Future Sibanda, Reward Muza, Ariel Sibanda.

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Chrispen Ncube, Cardwell Gavaza.

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira, Bukhosi Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Muziwakhe Dlamini, Ray Lunga, Pritchard Mpelele, Joel Ngodzo.

Strikers: Rodi Sibanda, Toto Banda, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Keith Mavunga, Washington Navaya, Mthabisi Ncube.

Technical team

Head coach: Mandla Mpofu

Assistant coach: Bekithemba Ndlovu

Goalkeepers coach: Julius Ndlovu

Fitness trainer: Harold Nhachi

Team doctor: Shepherd Khumalo