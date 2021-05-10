Highlanders have released their main squad with twenty-six players for the upcoming Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League 2021 season.
Bosso, along with sponsors Sanctuary Insurance Company, unveiled their men over the weekend at a function held in Bulawayo.
Among the new faces in the team are Toto Banda, Andrew Tandi, Pritchard Mpelele and Joel Ngodzo who returned to the club after a stint in Zambia.
The new season is expected to start on May 15 as a six-week cluster competition before the full campaign roars into life on 17 July.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Future Sibanda, Reward Muza, Ariel Sibanda.
Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Chrispen Ncube, Cardwell Gavaza.
Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira, Bukhosi Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Muziwakhe Dlamini, Ray Lunga, Pritchard Mpelele, Joel Ngodzo.
Strikers: Rodi Sibanda, Toto Banda, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Keith Mavunga, Washington Navaya, Mthabisi Ncube.
Technical team
Head coach: Mandla Mpofu
Assistant coach: Bekithemba Ndlovu
Goalkeepers coach: Julius Ndlovu
Fitness trainer: Harold Nhachi
Team doctor: Shepherd Khumalo