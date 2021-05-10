The Mighty Warriors will begin their qualification campaign for the Africa Women Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 with a clash against Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in the first round following a draw held on Monday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The first leg of the tie will be played at home before Zimbabwe travel to Eswatini for the return fixture during the week of 7-15 June.

Should the girls manage to progress through, they will face the winner between Angola vs Botswana in the second and final qualifying round.

This fixture will happen during the week of 18-29 October.

Twelve teams will qualify for the tournament after it was expanded from eight in 2020.

Zimbabwe, who reached the semifinals in 2002, has failed to book a place at the finals in the last two editions.

Here is the qualifying draw in full.

First-round:

M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 – Kenya v South Sudan

M3 – Eritrea v Burundi

M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 – Malawi v Zambia

M6 – Tanzania v Namibia

M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 – Angola v Botswana

M9 – Mozambique v South Africa

M10 – Algeria v Sudan

M11 – Egypt v Tunisia

M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 – Congo v Gabon

M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon

M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 – Liberia v Senegal

M18 – Mali v Guinea

M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 – Nigeria v Ghana

M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire

Second Round

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22

*Mighty Warriors’ fixture schedule in bold.