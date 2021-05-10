The Mighty Warriors will begin their qualification campaign for the Africa Women Cup of Nations Morocco 2022 with a clash against Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in the first round following a draw held on Monday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
The first leg of the tie will be played at home before Zimbabwe travel to Eswatini for the return fixture during the week of 7-15 June.
Should the girls manage to progress through, they will face the winner between Angola vs Botswana in the second and final qualifying round.
This fixture will happen during the week of 18-29 October.
Twelve teams will qualify for the tournament after it was expanded from eight in 2020.
Zimbabwe, who reached the semifinals in 2002, has failed to book a place at the finals in the last two editions.
Here is the qualifying draw in full.
First-round:
M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya v South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea v Burundi
M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 – Malawi v Zambia
M6 – Tanzania v Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 – Angola v Botswana
M9 – Mozambique v South Africa
M10 – Algeria v Sudan
M11 – Egypt v Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 – Congo v Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 – Liberia v Senegal
M18 – Mali v Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 – Nigeria v Ghana
M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22
*Mighty Warriors’ fixture schedule in bold.