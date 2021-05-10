Zimbabwean teenager Ethan Kachosa has signed a professional contract with League One club Sunderland after leaving EPL side Leeds United.

Kachosa was part of Leeds’ academy, along with fellow Zimbabwean Jimiel Takunda Chikukwa, and featured prominently in the U18 squad before his departure a few weeks ago. He was named the best Academy player at the club in 2019.

The 18-year old fullback is now signed with Sunderland and made his debut with U18s over the weekend where he scored and assisted in the 4-3 win over Everton.

The deal was confirmed by his management on Instagram.

“Done deal, (from) Leeds to Sunderland. “Now, it’s time to keep pushing and get yourself into the first team,” DN May Sports Management posted.