Warriors stars abroad were in action for their respective sides this past weekend and here is how things unfolded.

Teenage Hadebe is proving to be a defender with an eye for goal.

The gangly defender scored his second goal of the season for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 4-0 drubbing of Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig.

He rose high to head home his side’s second goal in the 24th minute.

Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute when Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the English Premier League.

The midfielder has not featured in the claret and blue’s last 3 league matches.

In France, Tino Kadewere led the Olympique Lyon attack in the absence of suspended influential skipper Memphis Depay.

Les Gones thrashed Lorient 4-1 to keep alive their hopes for a Champions League place.

Still in the French top-flight, Marshall Munetsi started and played the entire game as Stade de Reims were edged 0-1 by Monaco.

Admiral Muskwe bade farewell to relegated Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship, he started in attack for them when they beat Middlesbrough 3-0.

Muskwe was on loan at Wycombe but now returns to the Leicester City Development Squad.

Tendayi Darikwa featured for Wigan Athletic in their 3-4 defeat Swindon Town.

Tatenda Mkuruva was between the sticks for Michigan Stars in their season opener in the NISA league in America, a 1-2 loss to Chattanooga Football Club.