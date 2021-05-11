Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Linda Buthelezi has blasted Khama Billiat, saying the Zimbabwean winger is doing nothing at Kaizer Chiefs hence the club should release him.

Billiat moved from Mamelodi Sundowns to Naturena in a shocking move in 2018 but has not replicated the form which propelled him to stardom at Masandawana in an injury-injury-punctuated tenure at the Soweto giants.

Buthelezi feels Chiefs can do without the pint-sized Mufakose-bred winger.

“Hey, Billiat must go my brother, he is doing nothing for us,” Buthelezi told South African publication Kick Off Magazine.

“I’m a Chiefs person mina, he must go. I don’t think Chiefs signed him because they wanted to invest in him in a sense of selling him overseas. If that was the case we would have seen it by now.

“We can see from far that we invested in him so that he would score goals for us. That didn’t happen. So he must just go… the option they have on him means nothing my brother. An option is not an agreement, it’s a recommendation. It means nothing.”

“I don’t think he will be signed for another season because he gave us nothing ever since he arrived. It’s not like he will be missed. What we need are good defenders and also someone who will score goals for us.

“It’s not like we don’t have such players in this country. If you can go to Baroka, they play good football, they have talented boys there, even Black Leopards have good players there. You can sign a few of them here and they will be very serious once they get here,” he added.

Ironically though, no Kaizer Chiefs player has provided more assists than Billiat this season and Gavin Hunt’s men still struggle in his absence, putting into question the objectivity in Buthelezi’s assessment of the situation.