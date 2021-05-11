Former Young Warriors player Butler Masango has died.

He was 47.

Masango passed on in Johannesburg,

South Africa after a short illness.

The former midfielder played for CAPS United, Blackpool and Rufaro Rovers in the local Premier League in the 1990s. He was also part of the national Under-23 team that reached the 1995 All-Africa Games final, hosted in Harare, but lost to Egypt.

After retiring from playing football at the turn of the millennium, Masango moved into player management business and was a scout for Kaizer Chiefs. He also owned a football academy in Jo’burg.

The former Young Warriors player is survived by his wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.