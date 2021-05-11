The new Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos, has hinted that he will make major squad changes as he looks to build a competitive side that will push to qualify for the World Cup 2022.

Hugo took over the reins this month after he was named as the replacement of Molefi Ntseki who was sacked after failing to book a place at the Afcon 2021.

Speaking to reporters for the first after his appointment, Broos said he wants to drop a couple of old horses and rebuild the team around young players similar to what he did with Cameroon in 2017.

The Belgian won the Afcon with a youthful Indomitable Lions team.

“With the information I have received and analysis I made in the last few weeks, I think it’s the moment to build a new team in South Africa‚” the 69-year coach said.

“I was a little bit surprised when I saw in the selections of the last games that there were a number of players who were 30 or more.

“So, I think we have to rebuild the team. Why a younger team? If you take the example of Cameroon … I did the same there.

“When you work with young players, they are motivated and hungry to show something.”

Broos’ first competitive fixture will be against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.

The match was supposed to happen in June, but it was postponed to September after several host stadiums across the continent were in bad shape due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.