UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus for their involvement in the European Super League.

The three teams are the only clubs from the original 12 yet to formally withdraw from the breakaway away league and are now facing a two-year ban from all UEFA competitions.

In a statement, UEFA said: “In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.”

The other nine clubs who pulled out of the European Super League – including Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham – have apologized and will sacrifice 5% of their European competition revenue which makes a total of €15m (£13m) as part of a reconciliation agreement with the governing body.