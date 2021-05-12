Warriors vice captain Ovidy Karuru and his Black Leopards teammates will this afternoon step on the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth fully aware that a loss would all but seal their fate as far as relegation is concerned.

The Limpopo-based side’s survival in the DStv Premiership is hanging by a thread, as they are rooted at the bottom of the table with the season nearing its end.

Leopards visit Chippa United, who are just above them on the table with four points separating the two sides.

A defeat for Leopards will see their mountain becoming bigger than Everest, as a seven point gap would have been opened between the two teams with three rounds of fixtures remaining.

They (Leopards) need nothing but a win to brighten their slim chances of surviving the chop.

Karuru has been brilliant for Leopards though this season despite their struggles. The Masvingo-bred midfielder has scored seven goals in all competitions for Lidoda Duvha and is the top-scoring Zimbabwean in the South African top-flight this season.