The curtain came down last night on the 2020/21 Turkish Super Lig with Zimbabwe international Teenage Hadebe ending it style.

Hadebe is on the ranks of Yeni Malatyaspor, who guaranteed safety in the Turkish top-tier courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor.

He was the one who assisted Malatyaspor’s equaliser, scored by Ademe Buyuk in the 64th minute, with the result sealing the survival.

The assist comes days after the former Bosso central defender scored for his side and named in the division’s team of the week.

This is Hadebe’ second season in Turkey after moving from Kaizer Chiefs and he was named in the team of the season in his debut campaign, a recognition which might repeat itself considering the form he has been.

His Warriors team Alec Mudimu, who also plies his trade in Turkey, faces contrasting fortunes however.

Mudimu turns out for Ankaraspor in the TFF1, the country second tier, and his side is in great danger of relegation.