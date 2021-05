Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is one individual who loves cars, which explains his collection.

Recently added to it is a Lamborghini Aventador.

Check it out:

The monster is 6.5-liter V-12 that develops 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque that is transmitted to the wheels via a seven-speed automated-manual transmission, reportedly worth a staggering $425 000.