The Premier Soccer League and Delta Corporation have renewed their sponsorship partnership for the next three seasons.

The new deal was unveiled in Harare on Thursday. It is worth US$1,130,000 per season which will be split across three competitions.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will get $700,000 while the Chibuku Super Cup will be sponsored for $375,000.

The Castle Challenge Cup which acts as the season opener between league winners and the Chibuku Super Cup champions is worth $55,000.

The prize money, however, is payable in Zimbabwean dollar at the bank rate of that day.

The 2021 campaign is expected to start on May 22 with the Chibuku Super Cup.

The format and dates of this year’s edition has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eighteen teams have been placed in four groups with the pool winners advancing to the semifinals.

This will mark the return of the local game after it was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season will kick off in July.