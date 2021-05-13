UEFA have made a decision on the venue of the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City.

The fixture was due to take place at the Ataturk Stadium on May 29, but pressure mounted for the venue to be changed.

This came after the UK government placed Turkey on the coronavirus red list and was pushing the game to be played in England.

But there was a sticking point over waiving quarantine rules for the 2,000 staff, sponsors, VIPs and foreign media.

UEFA has now decided to move the final to Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal which has a capacity of 50,000.

The governing body is now in talks with the Portuguese government to allow 20,000 to attend the final. That would mean up to 6,000 tickets for fans of each club.

A statement confirming the developments is expected to be released soon.