Recently-recruited South Africa national team coach Hugo Broos has promised the country’s ever-demanding faithful that he will lead his charges to AFCON 2023, saying they can kill him if he fails to do so.

The Belgian tactician replaced sacked Molefi Ntseki in the Bafana Bafana dugout after SAFA had wielded the axe on the latter following a dismal campaign which saw the team missing out on a place at the next AFCON finals in Cameroon in January.

Broos however insists that Bafana will be at the continental spectacle in 2023.

“If we are not qualified for that, you can kill me. I know this country is looking forward to success,” he was quoted as saying by Ghanaian publication Ghana Soccer Net.

“When rebuilding, there are always moments of weakness, so it can happen that we will not qualify for the (2022) World Cup. That said, we will do our utmost to reach Qatar,” Broos added.

