Willard Katsande says he plans to retire from playing football beyond next season, hopefully, after winning another silverware with Kaizer Chiefs.

The 35-year old has been with Amakhosi for the past decade, making more than 300 appearances for the club.

Speaking on Vodacom’s interactive show on YouTube, Ringa Nathi, the former Warriors captain said: “I think between 2022 June or 2023.

“So, 2022 will take me to know if Amakhosi will win a trophy. Then you say, ‘let me try it one more time’ so that you leave a good legacy and lay a foundation for the youngsters to come because they (the youngsters) still want us to lead their way.”

However, it’s still uncertain if Katsande will remain at Chiefs beyond this season.

The midfielder’s contract at Amakhosi expires at the end of the season and there haven’t been contracts talks with the club.