Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has dismissed reports suggesting that the forward will leave Juventus this summer to join his boyhood club Sporting.

The 36-year old has a year left on his contract with the Italian giants.

And after Sporting won the Portuguese title for the first time since 2002 on Tuesday, Ronaldo’s mother, Aveiro, steered speculation on the future of the star after she said “next year he (Ronaldo) will play in Alvalade (Sporting’s stadium).”

But according to Mendes, there are no prospects for the player to move to Portugal.

“Cristiano is very proud of Sporting winning the championship, as he has demonstrated publicly,” the agent told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“But at the moment, his career plans do not go through Portugal.”