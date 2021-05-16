Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker shocked the world when he rose high to score a cracking header which propelled Liverpool to a dramatic 2-1 win over West Bromwich Albion  on Sunday.

The Brazilian went in search of a winner in stoppage time and got one in incredible fashion as his well-placed header  beat Sam Jonhstone in goal for Albion.

Sam Allardyce’s charges went ahead in the 15th minute through Hal Robson Kanu, who side-footed home to thrust The Baggies ahead.

Mohamed Salah restored parity for Liverpool just before halftime- the Egyptian star curling home the equalizer.

The two sides cancelled out each for most of the second half and when it seemed the clash was headed for a stalemate, Alisson had other ideas.

His thumping header from a Roberto Firmino corner in stoppage time got the job done for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

 

