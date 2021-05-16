Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham’s girlfriend Leah Monroe, has slammed manager Thomas Tuchel after The Blues’ 0-1 FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley, desribing the German’s team selection as a joke.

Yourie Tielesmans’ brilliant solitary strike subjected Chelsea to their consecutive FA Cup final defeat and their third in the last five years.

Abraham, who has four goals to his name in three FA Cup matches this season, was not even in the match day squad for yesterday’s decider, a decision which irked his girlfriend Monroe.

“How on earth do you make the decision to leave your top goal scorer out of the squad for a final?” posted Monroe on her IG stories, before later deleting the message,” she said in a Instagram post she later deleted.

Continued the post: “The same person who even scored the goals to actually qualify for this competition? It’s not making any sense whatsoever.”

Continued the post: “Not even the bench?! This has to be a joke.”