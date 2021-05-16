Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid players that he will leave the club at the end of this season.

According to Goal.com, the Frenchman announced his decision to the squad in the dressing room moments before last Sunday’s 2-2 draw away to Sevilla in La Liga.

Zidane then sent a cryptic message about his future in his press conference ahead of the Athletic Club match.

He said: “There are times when you need to be there and times when you have to leave for the good of all.”

It has now come out that the gaffer was referring to his imminent exit at Los Blancos.

Physical and mental fatigue have been mentioned as possible reasons for his stepping down.

He will walk away even if they win the LaLiga title amid a tussle with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the Spanish crown.

This will mark the Frenchman’s second time leaving the club after his surprise departure in 2018.

Zidane has won a total of eleven titles as Real Madrid head coach.

Meanwhile, other reports in Spain have suggested that Raul is the best placed to succeed his former teammate.

Massimiliano Allegri and Joachim Low are also options, but Raul – who is also wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt – is the top candidate.