Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has missed out on the 2021 Marc-Vivien Foé award.

The annual accolade, given to the best African player based in France, was won by DR Congo and Lens midfielder Gael Kakuta.

Kakuta got 219 points, with Algeria’s Andy Delort of Montpellier getting 118 while Kadewere received 70.

Kadewere joined Olympique Lyon from Ligue 2 side at the beginning of last season and has scored 10 league goals for Rudi Garcia’s men, who are still battling to secure a return to the Champions League.