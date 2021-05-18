Rodo Cargo, a Portuguese moving company, was pictured moving Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury cars to an unknown location, fuelling speculation that the Juventus superstar could be leaving the Old Lady at the end of the season.

The five-time World Player (36), moved to Turin from Real Madrid in 2018 after nine years in the Spanish capital.

His future at Juve has been for months, shrouded in uncertainty, amid indications that he might return to either Manchester United or Sporting Lisbon.

The moving company in question, was filmed loading Ronaldo’s vehicles into a truck before moving them to an unknown location, a move many interpreted as a sign that he is set to leave Juve.

It (the company) moved his cars the same way before he was transfered to Juventus from Madrid in 2018.

Below is the video:

🚨🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's cars are being loaded by a portugese moving company for transport in the middle of the night, the same way they have arrived in Turin 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/EupGjQkrVW — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) May 17, 2021