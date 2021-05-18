Frank Lampard has been linked with post of the head coach of Crystal Palace after Roy Hodgson announced that he is retiring from football management at the end of this season.

Lampard has been without a club since he was fired by Chelsea in January and is now believed to be a leading contender to replace Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

According to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romani, the former midfielder is in talks with Palace over becoming their new manager.

Crystal Palace are still in contact with Frank Lampard and his agente as potential new manager – talks progressing. Abdallah Sima from Slavia Praga is among the options as new signings, also in case Lampard will be appointed. 🔴🔵 #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021

The London-based side has already confirmed that Hodgson, 73, will retire at the end of the campaign.

The coach told the club media: “After more than 45 years of coaching I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football, so our final two matches will be my last ones as manager of Crystal Palace.

“It’s been a particularly rewarding period of my football life and career to have been able to spend these last four seasons with Palace. I feel now that at the end of another successful season, in which we have secured our Premier League status, the moment is right for me to step down from my responsibilities of being a full-time manager.”