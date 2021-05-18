Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema has been named in France squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 finals.

The continental showpiece was initially scheduled for last year but had to me moved to June this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Benzema makes a return to the French squad after a six year absence.

Below is the squad in full;

Goalkeepers: Lloris, Mandanda, Maignan

Defenders: Dubois, Pavard, Zouma, Koundé, Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe, Digne, L.Hernandez

Midfielders : Kanté, Pogba, Rabiot, Tolisso, Sissoko

Strikers: Benzema, Giroud, Mbappé, Thuram, Coman, Ben Yedder, Griezmann, Lemar, O.Dembélé