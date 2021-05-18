DStv Premiership side Chippa United, arguably the most chaotic proffesional football club in Africa, is in great danger of being relegated from the South African top-flight.

The Chilli Boys have not had a good 2020/21 campaign and are currently lying 15th on the 16th team table with two games to before the season ends.

Their 1-2 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic further dented their already slim chances of survival.

Chippa have 25 points from 28 games, are two points adrift on 14th placed Stellenbosch.

Since they were promoted to the South African top-flight in 2014, 22 different coaches have coached the Chilli Boys, with owner Siviwe Mpengesi developing a hiring and firing reputation.

Related