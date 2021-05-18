Shabanie Mine are in the process of rebuilding their squad after they were hit by a massive player exodus during the time football was on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to head coach Timothy Maphosa, the club has retained only five players from the pre-lockdown team which has affected their preparations ahead of the next season

The Chinda Boys are now scouting for new players and hoping to sign free agents.

“We only have five players at the time being and there will be an overhaul as we scout and sign new players,” Maphosa told The Masvingo Mirror.

“Most players left for greener pastures. We call upon all those without clubs or those who believe they have what it takes to be part of the club to come for trials

“This is a huge setback for us because other teams are up a gear in their preparations.”

Shabanie will be playing in the ZIFA Central Division One in this coming season after they were relegated from the top-flight in 2019. They have been facing financial constraints for some years now with the community usually chipping in with donations.