ZimPapers Television Network (ZTN) will show three games of the Chibuku Super Cup – first round this weekend.

The tournament is serving as the curtain raiser to the regular season which will start in July. This will mark the return of the local game after it was put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

ZTN will stream the games that will be played in Harare, starting with Saturday’s 3 pm fixture between CAPS United and Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

The double header, at the same venue on Sunday, will be covered with Harare City against ZPC Kariba at 11 am, and then Herentals’ clash with Dynamos at 3 pm.

The stream feed will be available on ZTN’s Social Media platforms and YouTube channel for free to anyone across the world.

Here are the fixtures, dates and kick-off times of the first round of the group stage:

SATURDAY 22ND MAY 2021

Bulawayo City FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am)

Whawha FC vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1 pm)

Caps United FC vs Yadah FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium 3 pm. Live on ZTN)

Tenax CS FC vs Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium 3 pm)

SUNDAY 23RD MAY 2021

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Triangle United FC (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 11 am)

Harare City FC vs ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 11 am. Live on ZTN)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm)

Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 3 pm. Live on ZTN)

Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm)

*Soccer24 will bring live updates of all the games.