Mighty Warriors’ qualifying campaign for the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed to October, CAF has confirmed.

The national women’s team was supposed to play Eswatini in the first round of the qualifiers next month and had already started the preparations.

In a letter sent to ZIFA and other member associations, CAF said the postponement was based on similar reasons that delayed the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

The qualifiers were put on hold because of the condition of several stadiums across the continent and travel restrictions related to COVID19.

“CAF’s Organising Committee of Women Football decided to postpone the qualifiers of the women Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2022 In line with the postponement of the Men World Cup Qualifiers,” CAF said.

“The reasons of the postponements were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID19.

“The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of 18 to 26 October, 2021 and the second round will take place in the FIFA window of 14 to 23 February, 2022.”

The postponement will help the Mighty Warriors adequately prepare for the game after spending several months without playing football due to the pandemic.

They missed a chance to play a friendly game against South Africa last month after facing logistical issues.

Mighty Warriors squad that had been called for camp:

Goalkeepers: Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals), Precious Mudyiwa (Black Rhinos) Cynthia Shonga (Harare City).

Defenders: Nobukhosi Ncube (Correctional Queens) Sheila Makoto (Blue Swallows) Talent Mukwanda (Herentals) Tabeth Mutinhiri (Herentals) Edeline Mutumbami (Blue Swallows) Egness Tumbare (Harare City) Moreblessing Bwenende (Harare City).

Midfielders: Emmaculate Msipa (CF Joventut Almassora ,Spain) Marjory Nyaumwe (Correctional) Mavis Chirandu (Black Rhinos) Shyline Dambamuromo (Faith Drive) Alice Moyo (Faith Drive) Danai Bhobho (Harare City) Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos) Berita Kabwe ( Correctional Queens) Ennert Chemhere (Hearts of Oak).

Strikers: Rutendo Makore (Black Rhinos) Natasha Ndowa (Blue Swallows) Dinarose Banda (Queen Lozikeyi) Maud Mafuruse (Faith Drive) Privilege Mupeti (Black Rhinos) Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos).