Prince Dube has become the first Azam player in seven years to score thirteen goals in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The Zimbabwean striker scored his 13th goal of the campaign over the weekend to match Kipre Tchetche’s record which was set during the 2013/2014 season. He could surpass that and is even in a good position to break the club’s all-time record of nineteen goals set by John Bocco in 2012.

Dube, who debuted this season, is also leading the scoring chart in the league with five games to play.

The 24-year old missed over two months of action through injuries but has managed to achieve this rare milestone.

The other Zimbabwean player who made similar strides at Azam is Donald Ngoma but the striker fell two goals short of accomplishing the feat in 2017.