The Premier Soccer League has struck another broadcast deal for the upcoming domestic football season.

State broadcaster, ZBCTV have been awarded the rights to show the games, starting with the Chibuku Super Cup first round scheduled for this weekend.

ZBCTV will cover Group 4 matches which involve the Saturday’s fixture between Whawha vs FC Platinum at 1 pm and the Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Triangle United game on Sunday at 11 am.

Both encounters will be played at Mandava Stadium behind closed doors.

The other official broadcaster of the PSL season is ZimPapers Television Network (ZTN).

ZTN will stream the Group 1 games that will be played in Harare, starting with Saturday’s 3 pm fixture between CAPS United and Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

The double header, at the same venue on Sunday, will be covered with Harare City against ZPC Kariba at 11 am, and then Herentals’ clash with Dynamos at 3 pm.

The stream feed will be available on ZTN’s Social Media platforms and YouTube channel for free.

Here are the fixtures, dates and kick-off times of the first round of the group stage:

SATURDAY 22ND MAY 2021

Bulawayo City FC vs Chicken Inn FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 11 am)

Whawha FC vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 1 pm. Live on ZBCTV)

Caps United FC vs Yadah FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium 3 pm. Live on ZTN)

Tenax CS FC vs Black Rhinos FC (Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium 3 pm)

SUNDAY 23RD MAY 2021

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC vs Triangle United FC (Grp 4 – Mandava Stadium, 11 am. Live on ZBCTV)

Harare City FC vs ZPC Kariba FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 11 am. Live on ZTN)

Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC (Grp 2 – Barbourfields Stadium, 1 pm)

Herentals FC vs Dynamos FC (Grp 1 – National Sports Stadium, 3 pm. Live on ZTN)

Manica Diamonds FC vs Cranborne Bullets FC Grp 3 – Sakubva Stadium, 3 pm)

*Soccer24 will bring live updates of all the games.