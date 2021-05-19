Zimbabwe’ Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel has hailed Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, saying he is raising the Zimbabwean flag high.

Angel met the Aston Villa midfield enforcer at his (Angel’s) residence in the United Kingdom yesterday.

Reacting to the meeting on microblogging site Twitter, Angel said: “At my residence, The Angel Manor, here in UK with Marvelous Nakamba discussing opportunities in our beloved country, Zimbabwe. Exceptional meeting we had and what I can say about Nakamba is “What a humble and knowledgeable Zimbabwean he is.”

“He is raising our flag up high. I am also encouraged to note that there are a lot of well meaning Zimbabweans in the diaspora with a strong desire to see Zim rise to the level of upper-middle income economy status by 2030…

#ZimbabweIsOpenForBusiness,” he added.

