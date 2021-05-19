Marvelous Nakamba played a key role in securing Aston Villa’s equalizer in the 2-1 league victory over Tottenham on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwean’s cross was miscued into the back of the net by Spurs defender Sergio Reguilón on minute 20. The goal cancelled out Steven Bergwijn’s eighth minute opener.

Sergio Reguilon, scored this worldie with his weaker foot into his own net. pic.twitter.com/xgyuz3xWAO — MUFC jozi (@UTDjozi) May 19, 2021

Nakamba was playing as a twin defensive midfielder along with John McGinn and was on the pitch until the 89th minute when he made way for academy youngster Carney Chukwuemeka.

Villa secured the victory through Ollie Watkins who converted his effort towards the end of the half.