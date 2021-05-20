Tapuwa Kapini’s Sekhukhune FC has received a boost in their quest for a promotion into the top-flight after SAFA’s arbitration ruled thay the club should be awarded three points from their game against Polokwane City in January.

The decision come after City were found guilty of failing to include five under-23 players on their teamsheet in the match.

The awarded points would see the Limpopo side, which is second on the log, moving to the top of the table due to a superior goal difference.

The PSL Disciplinary Committee is expected to meet today and discuss SAFA Arbitration’s ruling before delivering a final judgment on the issue.

Should the DC also agreed to awarding the points, Sekhukhune will need to beat JDR Stars in their final match of the season on Sunday to get promotion into the top-flight league.