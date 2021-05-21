Dutch star Memphis Depay is set to leave French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon at the end of the current season, reports say.

The 27-year old enjoyed a successful season for Les Gones, for whom he scored 20 league goals and provided ten assists.

He is set to leave for Spanish giants Barcelona, whose coach Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer of the former Manchester United winger.

French publication L’Equipe, reports that Barcelona are negotiating directly with Depay, who becomes a free agent at the end of the season, and the two parties are “close” to an agreement.

Depay also fuelled speculation of Lyon exit through an Instagram post in which he said: “Its time for me to take control of my career. As I have come to a point where I need to make important choices about my future, I have decided to negotiate my future deals with my team of trusted confidants backed by legal experts. I will decide my destination myself and you will be the first to know.”