Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has come up with a 28-man squad for the 2021 season.

The selection is captained by Patson Jaure, and it includes several new faces who arrived at the club in the pre-season.

Among them are former Highlanders midfielder Tinashe Makanda, Trevor Mavhunga from Triangle United, and Frank Makarati who was with Ngezi Platinum.

Ex-CAPS United and Bosso striker Newman Sianchali also arrived at the Harare giants along with Luke Musukiri who moved from Prince Edward Academy.

Those that left the team include Ngandu Mangala, Nkosi Mhlanga, Albert Manenji Tawanda Chisi, Phineas Mutsetse and goalkeeper Simba Chinani.

Dynamos will begin their campaign on Sunday against Herentals in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 1.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm and the game will be live on Zimpapers Television Network.

Here is the squad list:

Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula, Geoffrey Chitsumba, Wellington Mangena.

Defenders: Patson Jaure (c), Godknows Murwira, Frank Makarati, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringayi, Sylvester Appiah, Tendaishe Magwaza, Arnold Mawadza.

Midfielders: Ali Joseph Maliselo, Tino Chiunye, Tanaka Chidhobha, Jarrison Selemani, King Nadolo, Trevor Mavhunga, Barnabas Mushunje, Juan Mutudza, Shadreck Nyahwa, Luke Musikiri, Antonio Bill, Harlington Gomba.

Strikers: Albert Eonde, Newman Sianchali, John Mawarire, Tinashe Makanda, David Temwanjira.