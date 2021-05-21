Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has confirmed that he was discussing investment opportunities in Zimbabwe during his meeting with the country’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel.

The two met at Angel’s residence in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Nakamba tweeted: “(I) Had a successful meeting with Uebert Angel at the Angel Manor. During the meeting, we discussed about the opportunities of investing in Zimbabwe and I’m looking forward to these opportunities.”

Nakamba, who moved to England in 2019, has already started making big investments in Zimbabwe. His charity foundation was recently awarded a 5.2 hectares of land in Bulawayo to build a world class sports centre.

