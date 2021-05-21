Watch: Prince Dube scores another stunner in Tanzania Soccer24 on 21 May, 2021 Prince Dube is scoring for fun in Tanzania. The goal he scored last night in Azam’s 2-0 win over Biashara is a testimony to that. Watch it below; https://u83y9h.c2.acecdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/video-1.mp4 Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Related Related posts: Musona’ KAS Eupen in stern Club Brugge test Aleck Mudimu’s Cefn Druids clinch Europa League spot Zimbabwean Star Wins Player Of Month Award In Belgium Knowledge Musona scores 9th goal of the season