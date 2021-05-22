Former Warriors and CAPS United right-back Hardlife Zvirekwi is set to join Northern Region side Simba Bhora, Soccer24 has gathered.

The 33-year old was offloaded by Harare giants CAPS United after speanding almost seven years at the Green Machine and lifting the Championship in 2016 as well as finishing in the group stages of the CAF Champions League in 2017.

He is set to join Simba when Division One football returns from the Covid-19 lay off.

A source close to the player confirmed the development to this publication today.

