Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has sensationally-claimed that a section of South African fans disrespected him to the point of swearing at his mother, during his side’s CAF Champions League clash with his former side Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

The firebrand tactician orchestrated the Red Devils’ 3-1 aggregate victory over Masandawana after a 1-1 draw at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

After the game though, Mosimane bemoaned the level of disrespect he was subjected to by a section of South African fans ahead of the clash.

“I was little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside and they stop the bus and all these people swearing at me, swearing at my mother,” he said in his post match interview.

“I said to myself, what else I should have done for this team to get the respect? But it’s football I understand and I know the person who did that. And I know the person who is behind that.”

“Just bitter because I left, I had to move on with my life, there’s more, I don’t want to talk, the things that I’ve received before my match from South Africa, if I show you my phone, correspondence I’ve received, emails I’ve received, they just don’t let me go,” he added.

