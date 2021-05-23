Follow our live updates of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup group stage action.

Group 4

Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-1 Triangle United

45′ Two minutes added.

39′ Yellow Card to J. Mukombwe (Triangle).

35′ Taderera with a chance but his effort on target is blocked.

26′ Mukamba with a snap from the edge of the box but his effort goes an inch wide.

20′ Murimba has the ball into the back of the net but his effort is ruled out for an offside.

17′ Chivandire with a square ball to an unmarked Chintuli who blasts his effort from inside the box wide.

14′ Goal!!! Denver Mukamba beats his markers inside the box before scoring from a very tight acute angle. A rare solo effort. Ngezi back on level terms.

10′ Triangle still dominating the early moments of the game with Ngezi yet to create a meaningful chance at goal.

6′ Goal!!! Madamombe with a cut-back cross to find captain Collins Dhuwa who taps in with little effort to put Triangle ahead,1-0.

1’Kick-off

