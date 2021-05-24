Luis Suárez says he will not leave Atletico Madrid this summer after he helped the side to its first league title in seven years.

The Uruguayan striker joined Atletico last year from Barcelona on a two-year contract and the deal included a clause that would have allowed him to leave on a free transfer this year.

Speaking on Sunday during the team’s title presentation at their Wanda Metropolitano stadium, the 34-year-old affirmed his position, saying he is going nowhere next season.

“Yes, I’m sure (I’ll stay),” Suarez told Spanish network Movistar Plus.

“Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived … how they treated me.

“I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico.”

